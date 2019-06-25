'Into the Woods' takes the stage in Wausau

The Out of the Woods theater presents Into the Woods with performances June 27 through June 29 at the UWSP at Wausau’s Veninga Theater, Center for Civic Engagement .

Into the Woods features music and lyrics by 13-time Tony Award winner Stephen Sondheim, a book by James Lapine

The musical follows the story involving a childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family and a witch who has placed a curse on them. Their journey to build a family introduces the viewer "Little Red Riding Hood", "Jack and the Beanstalk", "Rapunzel", and "Cinderella", as well as several others.

Tickets are $14-22 in advance via showtix4u.com or $16-$24 at the door. Ticket prices include sales tax. For more information the theater visit outofthewoodstheatre.com.