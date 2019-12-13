News and First Alert Weather App
Internship program at UW-Stevens Point has proven itself as a valuable asset for students

Student discusses her resume with Career Services at UW-Stevens Point (WSAW photo)
By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 12, 2019 at 6:45 PM CST
The number of internships are increasing. That’s according to Sue Kissinger, the assistant director for Career Services at UW-Stevens Point..

"We really find that our most successful students have done so much more than just going to class and going home," Kissinger said.

She added that the school's internship program is valuable for the university, beyond preparing students to gain work experience.

"Allowing yourself to not only develop technical and hard skills, but your soft skills too," she said.

Those are things like critical thinking, leadership and work ethic. Internships also better a student's chances of getting hired when they graduate.

"We're finding employers, up to 80%, are offering full time positions after they complete their internship successfully," Kissinger said with a smile.

Kylie Lawson, a senior majoring in biology and Kelly Kositzke, a senior with a business and administration major, are two of those success stories.

"Through all the different opportunities that I've been able to do, I've landed a job at Miami Sea Aquarium. I will be starting in January," Lawson said.

And she says she's prepared, thanks to her internship and other real-life experiences.

"You learn a lot more skills by just being in the classroom. You're able to be out in your field to see if it's the best fit for you."

Kositzke had two internships. She's already landed a job at Sentry Insurance, starting at the end of this month.

"In every role you gain so much experience in all different capacities," Kositzke said. "I think both those experiences have been beneficial to getting that role at Sentry."

Ricardo Boeing is the assistant professor of business and the director of internships for the School of Business and Economics. He said there's a definite change in the students after they spend a few months interning.

"Just to see them become professionals over the months is something really amazing to see, and that's what internships do for them," he said.

Boeing added that the new Anderson Classroom to Career Center plays another big role in preparing students for their futures.

"Any questions they have regarding going for interviews, resumes or being ready to start working or finding internships, full-time jobs, they can all do here at this place."

It's everything that makes the program a valuable asset to UW-Stevens Point.

“I think students have a good chance, a really good chance of finding jobs out there,” Kissinger said.

