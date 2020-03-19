Internet providers offering assistance through discounts, charging holds, and free service

A lot of people are working and studying from home online as the coronavirus pandemic continues, placing more people on the networks. Several internet providers are offering discounts, charging holds, and free services to help ensure people stay connected.

"Our primary goal is to make sure our customers are supported in their time of need," Dennis Wayda, a Cellcom area retail manager said.

With schools and businesses purchasing WiFi hot spots in large quantities, he said they are in short supply but are ordering more.

When it comes to data caps, Wayda said they are not doing anything differently.

"Data caps are in place to make sure that the network stays robust and fair and there's access for everybody that has Cellcom," he said. "It's actually even more important during a national emergency to make sure that the network stays fair and equal for all of those that need access to it."

Cellcom is not suspending services for those who do not pay their bill and it is not charging any late fees, at least not until May 16.

Charter Communications is handling things a little differently. It is opening up its WiFi hot spots around its footprint for public use. It is also offering 100 Mbps of free Spectrum broadband and WiFi access for 60 days to homes with grade school or college students, but the catch is you cannot already have their internet services. Charter already has a program for low-income families with students, offering 30Mbps speeds as well.

For those with internet access, Mike Clermont, the owner and operator of Technology Thing, a technical support company in Stevens Point, wants to offer his services to central Wisconsinites as well.

"During this time, given the unique and challenging situation facing our community, with e-learning and social distancing, our company is kind of shifted gears to offer free remote, web-based technical support to anyone and everyone in our community that basically has a need," he said.

He said he would do the work from his own home remotely, so those who need help with their computer need to have broadband access.

Speaking of broadband, Charter said its network was built to sustain maximum capacity at peak times. While the peak time has changed from evening to daylight hours, the company said they have not had issues. Wayda said Cellcom also has not experienced any issues with supporting people on the network.