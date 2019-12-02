Internet cat sensation Lil BUB dies at age 8

Internet-famous cat Lil BUB has died.

The picture on the right is the last photo she had with her caretaker Mike Bridavsky.

Lil BUB was known for her little tongue that stuck out and her small size due to a severe case of feline dwarfism.

She rose to fame in 2012 after appearing on the front page of Reddit and has since gained 2.3 million Instagram followers and close to 3 million Facebook subscribers in her 8 years.

According to her official Instagram page, she died in her sleep Sunday after battling a rare bone disease.

In her short 8-year life, Lil BUB did a lot of good.

She helped start the first national fund for special needs pets and raised more than $700,000 for animals in need.

