Internet bandwidth is being tested as Americans work from home

Americans are now working from home and internet bandwidth is being tested

As companies nationwide begin to implement new measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, hundreds of thousands of employees are now finding themselves working from home, many for the first time. Many schools have also adopted an online learning system, putting wi-fi networks to the test, potentially leaving them vulnerable to capacity issues as well as security risks. Securing your network and taking precautions against unauthorized users are just a few steps you can take to tighten up your remote tools at home.

On Thursday, tech expert Mike Caudill joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to advise how to overcome the challenges of working and learning from home.

Here are some tips he had to offer:

1. Establish a guest network for other users in your household, allowing them to connect to the internet without getting access to your company's network.

2. Use a mobile hotspot to offload network capacity while parents are working and children are learning simultaneously

3. Configure your Wi-Fi router in order to maximize your online security and protect sensitive data

4. Follow any corporate IT policies, including use of VPN networks, and check settings to safeguard your connections

5. Update your current passwords if they are too simple. Remember long and random passwords are the ones that protect your Wi-Fi network.

For more information and recommendations, visit www.inseego.com/workfromhome