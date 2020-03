The Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau announced Monday the International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival will not be held in 2020. Organizers cited tariffs and travel restrictions as factors.

Typically, 8,000 to 10,000 people attend the festival. Organizers say the news means a $3 million loss to the area.

The festival was scheduled for Sept. 18-20. It has been postponed till 2022.