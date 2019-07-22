Insurance policies can vary greatly when it comes to tree damage coverage

Storms Friday and Saturday caused significant property damage in many parts of Wisconsin.

Kevin A. Malovrh is a Certified Professional Insurance Agent and Certified Insurance Counselor for ADVANTAGE Insurance Services, LLC in Schofield. He said now is the time homeowners need to be aware of predatory contractors.

“You'll always have individuals that have pop up and then they'll overcharge,” Malovrh explained.

He said it’s a common problem. He said homeowners can choose someone they know and trust, but if not, an agent can give recommendations. If you are you choosing a contractor, make sure they are insured.

“If you are going to vendor-- a company to clean up your yard or take care of your property or to correct something that has been damaged, make sure you have a valid individual doing that.”

Malovrh said one of the first steps is properly documenting the damage and then contacting a contractor to inspect the damage.

“The easiest thing you can do is take photos yourself,” he explained. And work to stop the spread of damage.

“So the homeowners always expected try to mitigate the loss to try to prevent further damage,” he explained.

Malovrh also said the storms are good reminder to examine your policy.

“Well, the only thing that's different out there is there are some policies that do cover a little bit of the tree removal better than others. Some actually come with a $0 deductible. So I mean, it really depends upon you know, what, company or carrier looks best for that individual.

Some policies will cover $250 or $500 in tree coverage, and other policies will go up to $5,000 in tree coverage. So now, if you're a person that has no trees in your yard. It doesn't matter which policy you have, because there's no trees by your house. Now, if you're a person that has a dozen tall trees that may strike your property at any point in time, you might want a policy that has a lot more coverage like $5,000 instead of $500,” he explained.

If you’re unsure, Malovrh said you need to ask your agent what you have in coverage.

