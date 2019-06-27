Insulin pumps recalled over fear of hacking

The U.S Food and Drug Administration is warning you about the possible risk of hacking for some diabetes patients' insulin pumps.

Certain pumps from Medtronic Mini-Med were recalled for a potential cybersecurity risks. If you have one of those pumps, they recommend you switch to different models.

In the warning, the FDA noted that these devices pose the risk of someone nearby connecting wirelessly and then potentially hacking into the devices. The hacker could possibly change the pump's settings to either over-deliver insulin to a patient. That could lead to low blood sugar or to stop insulin delivery altogether.

The FDA suys it's not aware of patients who may have been harmed by this particular cybersecurity vulnerability,

