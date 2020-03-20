Inside the Aspirus Incident Command System: The COVID-19 crisis

Gathered around a large circular desk or moving between giant whiteboards fixed to the walls, members of the Aspirus Emergency Operations Center have one job: prepare the ten hospitals and other clinics in their network to meet the coronavirus pandemic.

The Aspirus Emergency Operations Center, March 20, 2020 (WSAW Photo)

It’s the next-level phase of the hospital incident command system, designed to meet a crisis that could impact Aspirus’ entire health system covering north central Wisconsin and the Michigan Upper Peninsula, Incident Commander Jesse Tischer said. They’ve been watching COVID-19 spread since headlines first started appearing in early January.

“About eight days ago we recognized that the pandemic was on its way here," Tischer said.

It was at that point Aspirus activated their emergency operations, right after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19, the disease caused by a new strain of the coronavirus, a global pandemic.

The team consists of health and administrative experts pulled out of their normal roles inside the Aspirus organization and assigned to specific roles inside the incident command system such as operations, logistics, public information, planning, or finance.

“We’ve ramped up what we would call our medical branch as well as our supply and resource branches,” Tischer noted, ensuring they are meeting the numbers needed for staff, ventilators, personal protective equipment, and other resources. One component of meeting supplies is planning for a nationwide PPE shortage, as NewsChannel 7 reported Wednesday.

“Preparing for emergencies is something that we do,” Tischer said—not just Aspirus, but any health organization across the country. And while they’re watching as hospitals across the globe in severely impacted areas for COVID-19 move to triaging patients and forced into making tough ethical calls, they’re hoping the community can help them stop short of those measures.

“Right now what we’re asking everyone to do is to help us not have to institute those surge plans,” Tischer said. “Help us flatten the curve so we can use the resources that we have and not have to get to that point.”

The team is responsible for tracking and solving problems for the entire network of Aspirus hospitals, requests designated by sticky notes that move along a wall of white boards until reaching a conclusion: the sign of a finished project. Dashboards in one corner track the inflow of patient calls to the Aspirus COVID-19 hotline, helping them track call volume and other facets of the tool. By mid-afternoon Friday, they’d answered almost 300 calls—a calmer day in comparison to the volume of calls when the hotline first launched, a spokesperson said.

Ultimately, the goal of the Aspirus EOC is not just protecting the patients—but also their health care workers.

“They don’t have the choice to not go to work. They don’t have the choice to work from home. We need to be here to be able to take care of our patients,” Tischer noted.

