Inflatable fun run to raise money for St. Jude Children's Hopsital on Saturday

Kids and families of all ages will be taking to giant inflatables Saturday, and it's all for a good cause.

Proceeds from the 2019 Inflatable Fun Run will help kids with cancer and other pediatric illnesses.

Amanda Bohn is the event coordinator for the 5K. She joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Friday.

"It runs through the neighborhood, just south of Rib Mountain and the last 1K is in Doepke Park. We have four giant inflatable obstacle courses for the runners to go through," Bohn said.

This year, Bohn said there will be a St. Jude child with them on the day of the race.

"The goal hopefully if we can is to raise about $10,000. We aren't far from it, so I'm hoping that the community will step up and we can make that," Bohn added.

She said in the last five years, GPI Cares, a non-profit who hosts the race, has raised $16,000 to St. Jude.

"We also do work with Blessings in a Backpack. We ask tomorrow that any kids who run, they bring two non-perishables or two school supplies that will be donated to blessings," Bohn said.

You can register at Graphic Packaging in Wausau until 6:30 Friday. Prices are $25 for adults and $12 for kids.

Registration will start at 7 a.m. Saturday for those who want to sign up the day of the event. Pricing goes up to $30 for adults and $15 for kids.

There is a shuttle that runs from Mountain of the Lord Church to Doepke Park, provided by Lamers.

The 5K, either chip timed or untimed will start at 8:30 a.m. and the kids 1K will start at 9:30 a.m.