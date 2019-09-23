Info session Tuesday at YMCA in Weston regarding 55+ programming

The YMCA Aspirus in Weston will host a question and answer session Tuesday morning about 55+ programming.

Senior activity programming is called ‘The Landing’. A community info session is at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. at the YMCA located at 3402 Howland Ave.

According to the YMCA website, “Exercise classes and organized physical activities promote fitness and good health while fostering friendships and camaraderie. The Landing Program Director Becky Zelent leads outdoor adventures, day and overnight trips and teaches Step Express and Zumba Gold classes.

The meeting is expected to last 1 hour.

