Sheboygan Police have a 19-year-old man in custody after the death of an infant.

Police say an investigation showed the baby had a recent head injury.

Emergency responders were called to the 1100-block of S. 11th Street shortly after 10 o'clock Friday morning because a five-month-old was unresponsive.

They began lifesaving efforts, but the baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Names of those involved are not being made public yet.