Indiana man arrested in 1994 Madison killing

Twenty-five years to the month after a 40-year-old Madison woman was killed, the Madison Police Dept. says they have arrested the man who did it.

Lula Cunnigan was found dead on Freeport Rd. early in the morning on November 4, 1994. Her autopsy revealed she was strangled and run over by a vehicle.

On Wednesday, MPD detectives headed to Marion, Indiana, with a warrant for first-degree reckless homicide. When they arrived, they arrested Willie L. Coleman, who was being held there for an unrelated offense, the police dept. announced in a news conference on Thursday.

Saying investigators never gave up on finding Cunnigan’s killer, Madison Police say they caught a break in December 2015 when the Wisconsin State Crime Lab found a DNA match that linked Coleman to her death. For the past four years, detectives have teamed up with the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office to build their case.

Throughout that time, Madison Police say they regularly contacted Cunnigan’s family to let them know about any developments in the case.

