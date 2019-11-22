Increased police presence at Wausau West Friday due to non-credible threat

A spokeswoman for the Wausau School District said an increased police presence at Wausau West High School Friday is due to a non-credible threat.

Amy Arlen told NewsChannel 7 by email Friday, “in an effort to provide comfort to students, families, and staff we had multiple officers from the Wausau Police Department patrolling the area”.

A letter sent to parents stated at the end of the school day Thursday, a threatening message was found written on a stall wall inside a girls’ restroom at school. The message stated, “Shooting Nov 22.”

The school followed its safety plan and began an investigation. They believe it is a prank and the message lacks credibility.

Arlen also said there were additional police officers in the building at times including plainclothes officers in the vicinity of the school.

