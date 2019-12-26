Inching closer to the Share Your Holidays goal

Big thanks to the Marathon County Tavern League for it's $250 donation to Share Your Holidays.

Nancy's Jammers Countryside Bar and Grill also chipped in a very nice $580.

That brings the total to $92,464. It's an amazing amount. But, with 4-days left, we'd love to reach last year's record total of $100,000.

Please help us out.

You can drop a money or food donation off at the station on Grand Ave. in Wausau or take a money donation to any Incredible Bank branch.

You can also donate online at www.shareyourholidays.org.

It all goes to the Neighbors' Place, Salvation Army and Peyton's Promise.

As always, thank you for sharing your holidays!

