Inaugural pow wow celebrates recognition of Indigenous people

The two-day-long Central Wisconsin Indigenous People's Day pow wow wrapped up Sunday at Wausau West High School. The event marks the first year Monday's holiday is recognized by city and county government.

Members of the public, local leaders and indigenous vendors gathered to watch the 200 dancers participate.

"It speaks volumes for Wausau," said Tricia Zunker, the event’s primary organizer.

When Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke proclaimed the second Monday in October to be Indigenous People's day last winter, he was following the example of many cities across the U.S.

"It says we embrace diversity, we embrace our native peoples and we should learn more about one another,” Zunker said.

But for indigenous people in Wisconsin, the acknowledgement and affirmation on Sunday is meaningful, with the mayor and the Marathon County Board member reading their respective proclamations recognizing the holiday.

"I believe that it will help society, communities and also America to have a little more understanding of our people, and know that we're still here, and give us some recognition,” said Dylan Prescott, the master of ceremonies.

There are 11 federally recognized tribes in the state. Sunday, many gathered to share cultures and traditions with everyone.

We don't come together as one people, just our Indian people, we talk about everybody as a human race,” Prescott said.

One way to honor indigenous people on the official holiday October 14, said Prescott, is to take care of the environment.

“When I think about indigenous I think about how we would take care of the land, and take care of Mother Earth, and not pollute,” said Prescott.

Organizers are hoping this leads to a new kind of Wausau tradition.