In Your Community: Birds in Art 2019 preview

This weekend in Wausau is Artrageous Weekend.

That includes Art in the Park at Marathon Park, Festival of Arts and the Center for the Visual Arts--both in downtown Wausau-- and Birds in Art at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum.

Amy Beck joined NewsChannel 7's Dale Ryman in studio on Tuesday to discuss this years Birds in Art exhibition.

This marks the 44th annual Birds in Art, and the longevity has been impressive.

"Always new artwork," said Beck, marketing manager and communications director at Woodson Art Museum, "the artists themselves, and the community. The community embraces the work and the exhibition."

Birds in art 2019 gets started at 9 am this Saturday and runs through December 1.

Master artist Alan Woollett will be there Saturday. A british colored-pencil artist, he's the first international master artist since 2009.

22 former Birds in Art master artists and another 91 artists will be represented.

There are 33 international artists and nine from Wisconsin, including Rebecca Korth and Sandra Weisman Weiler, both from Marshfield.

Admission is, of course, free. You can find more info at www.lywam.org.