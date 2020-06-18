Improving your pets' and service dogs' wellbeing

We all love our pets and their well-being is of the utmost importance. The precious bond between humans and dogs is especially unique – dogs provide unconditional love through all of life’s ups and downs, and in return we do all we can to keep them happy and healthy.

But pet well-being goes beyond proper food and exercise. That’s why Merck Animal Health is bringing you the BRAVECTO Cares program which focuses on overall wellness and the many different ways to keep dogs healthy.

In addition to supporting day-to-day pet health, this program is also helping to support NEADS, an organization that trains world class service dogs for people living with disabilities.

On Thursday, Dr. Mark Pelham, DVM and major in the U.S. Army’s Veterinary Corps joined NewsChannel 7 at 4, to talk about preventative care and maintaining wellness so dogs can stay happy and healthy.

Dr. Pelham was joined by Becca Hill, a NEADS service dog trainer, who talked about the unique needs of service dogs and how they must be in good health to do their jobs every day. Together they can shared valuable information and tips for all canines – from new household pets to highly trained service dogs.