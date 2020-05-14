Impact of pandemic on Alzheimer's, dementia patients

So many people's normal every day isn't normal at all with the current COVID-19 crisis. While it's effects are far-reaching, we learned how it's impacting those living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

JoAnn Janikowski, and outreach specialist at the Alzheimer's Association in Wausau joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday.

“COVID-19 does not increase the risk of dementia, just like having dementia does not increase of getting the flu,” she said. “However, dementia-related behaviors, increased age and common health conditions that often accompany dementia may increase risk.”

For example, Janikowski said a person with dementia may forget to wash his or her hands or take the proper safety precautions.

“In addition, changes to an individual’s routine can be confusing for an individual with dementia,” she added. “So it’s important if someone becomes anxious, we need to be patient... We need to remember to get into their reality, and make sure we find those familiar comforts for them to calm them.”

Janikowski said it’s so important to make sure their caregivers are taken care of as well. Many of them are feeling particularly isolated at this time and she said they miss their opportunities to meet with their support group.

Some tips she offered for the caregivers:

- Stay connected with family members

- Reach out if you need help from the Alzheimer’s Association or the ADRC

Right now, the Alzheimer’s Association has transitioned a lot of what they have to offer to online, such as online care and support, programming and support groups. You can either call in or participate virtually.

A 24/7 help line is another resource. The number is 800-272-3900. You can also find more information by visiting www.alz.org