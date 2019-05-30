Immunity insecurity: How adults can find out if they are protected from measles

A national outbreak of measles has raised concerns about preparedness in Wisconsin.

"We are getting a lot of questions, especially from health care workers, providers, wanting to know are we prepared. What should we be doing," says Carol Bess, Bellin Health Infection Prevention Team Leader.

The U.S. measles epidemic has surpassed a 25-year record when it comes to reported cases. Measles has been confirmed in 26 states as of this publication.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has 940 reported cases so far in 2019. (As of this publication.) CLICK HERE for updated numbers.

There are no confirmed cases in Wisconsin at this time. However, Wisconsin is surrounded by states with reported cases, including Michigan, Illinois and Iowa.

A growing number of cases is causing a growing number of adults to ask if they're immune to measles.

Dr. Paul Pritchard is Chief Quality Officer at Prevea Health. He says, "So some of the patients are asking us, 'What if I don't know? What if the vaccine wore off? What should we do in those situations?'"

There are all valid questions, according to Prevea and Bellin Health Systems. Providers are fielding questions from adults who are unsure if they're immune to measles.

"We can look up for them to see if it's in our records, if we have that proof of immunity. If we don't, we can test them if they want," Bess says.

People can look up their records in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry. If you weren't vaccinated in the state, your records might not be complete.

CLICK HERE to search the Wisconsin Immunization Registry.

Health providers say most people born before 1957 are immune.

If you don't know if you received an MMR vaccine, a blood test can show if you're immune.

The vaccine is supposed to last a lifetime. However, there exists a small group of people in which it doesn't last forever.

"Anybody that's been vaccinated should have immunity. There's a small portion of people who may have been vaccinated with a vaccine that wasn't a live vaccine, so they may not have immunity," Bess says. "But that's a very small window of people. So most people who've been vaccinated should have immunity."

The CDC and health care industry are not taking the measles outbreak lightly.

"The CDC is not messing around. They're just saying, look, if you don't know, rather than checking it and having a false negative come back, or a false positive come back, just get it done again," Pritchard says.

Doctors say there's no danger in getting the measles vaccine as an adult.

They're urging people who are going on a summer vacation to confirm their immunity or vaccination records before they leave.

Prevea and Bellin have formed a "Measles Task Force." They're pooling experts and meeting regularly to monitor the outbreak and review updates from the CDC.

They've established detailed plans for a possible outbreak in Wisconsin.

"We have, kind of behind the scenes, developed these flow sheets that say hey, we want this person to go to this location where we know we're going to have the right personnel in place. And we'll be able to put them in a room where they won't be in contact with other people," Pritchard says.

Still have questions? CLICK HERE for Frequently Asked Questions About Measles.