Zombie rising planned at Wausau Centre

A haunted house for kids and adults is back for a third year in the Wausau Centre. Craven Blood, put on Imaginar Adventures, presents its take on all the classic and legendary Halloween monsters, including Dracula, the Butcher, Ghosts, and more.

Craven Blood will be inviting people inside the haunted houses on October 18th, 19th, 25, 26th, and October 31st. You can choose one of two experiences: adult and kids.

The kids experience is a guided tour through the spooky corridors with the most graphic props covered, but with much more information on the spooky story line behind each of the scary sets.

For brave souls opting for the uncensored experience, it's every man, woman, and child for his or herself as you're unleashed into the haunted house and left to explore a myriad of rooms. The potential of running into monsters and ghosts lurk around any corner, closet, and hideaway.

New for 2019, year the dead will rise from the grave just like the screams rise from your throat! but your bravery is to be rewarded. Your Craven Blood or Haunted House for Kids ticket purchase can be redeemed for rewards at participating downtown businesses--good until December 31st 2019!!

Participating businesses: Malarkey's Pub & Townies Grill, Jalapeño's Mexican Restaurante & Bar, LLC, Central Board Shop, The Ugly Mug, Politos Pizza Wausau & Rothschild, and Sweet Lola's

The coupon deal is displayed on the ticket. The Craven Blood 2019 Haunted House costs $10 per person at the door. The Haunted House for Kids costs $7 per person.

The Craven Blood 2019 Haunted House will be open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on all dates previously mentioned, and the Haunted House for Kids will be noon to 5 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween, there will also be a trick-or-treat special offered with the kids haunted house experience.