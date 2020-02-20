Illness prompts Elcho School District to cancel classes Friday

The Elcho School District and Early Learning Center will be closed Friday do to a higher than usual number of illnesses.

According to a post on its Facebook page, school will resume on Monday.

The district states the Langlade County Health Department is supporting the decision to close school due to the number of students with influenza-like symptoms.

“Although our absence rate has not reached the threshold to require us to close, we have experienced higher than usual reports of illness. We are hopeful that the three-day weekend will help prevent further spread of illness,” the message stated.

After-school activities will run as scheduled Thursday.

