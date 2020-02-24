2 killed in separate weekend snowmobile crashes in Vilas County

The Vilas County Sheriff’s Department reports two people were killed in separate snowmobile crashes Saturday.

The first crash was reported around 4 a.m. in St. Germain. Investigators said a snowmobiler struck a tree near the shoreline on Little St. Germain Lake. A 38-year-old man from Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a second crash occurred around 9 am. in the woods just off of Plum Lake in the town of Plum Lake. A 27-year-old man from Illinois died in that crash.

Both cases are still under investigation.