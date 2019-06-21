Authorities identify boy missing in Wisconsin River

The identity of a child last seen going under the water in the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells has been released on Thursday night. Rescue teams have been searching for the child since Tuesday.

The identity of the missing child is 11-year-old Jamison Owen Dean Miller of rural Grand Marsh, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Efforts to recover the body of Miller Thursday were unsuccessful. Several different types of sonar equipment were used and divers again searched areas identified by the sonar equipment.

Recovery efforts will continue Friday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Marathon County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, City of Wisconsin Dells Police Department, Wisconsin DNR and the Fort McCoy Fire Department.

No additional information is being released at this time.