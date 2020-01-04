Icy conditions cause plane to slide off taxiway

A Delta Air Lines plane has slid off a taxiway amid icy conditions at an airport in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Airport officials say Flight 1770 was headed for Atlanta when it left the taxiway around 6:15 a.m. Saturday. No injuries or damage were reported.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson says the plane partially left the taxiway this morning because of icy conditions.

"We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of Delta flight 1170. Our teams in Green Bay, Wis. quickly worked with airport officials to safely deplane customers onto buses to be re-accommodated on an alternate aircraft," said Adrian Gee, Corporate Communications for Delta Air Lines.

Freezing drizzle was blamed for several crashes in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday morning.

