Iconic theater in Stevens Point could be torn down

Stevens Point city leaders will issue a raze order on the Fox Theater next week. It comes just months after a capital campaign to re-imagine the facility was started.

Create Portage County is planning on moving their Idea Center into the space but they learned of the raze order this week. Once the order is issued they will have 90 days to secure enough pledges to show confidence in the project and work out a plan with the city. If they can't they will have to comply with the order and the Fox Theater will come down.

Mayor Mike Wiza says they have to give the raze order, "It's getting to the point now where things are starting to structurally fall apart so we have to do this. This isn't a choice we have to do this and follow the guidelines for public safety."

The Executive Director of Create Portage County believes they can make the deadline with community support. "We got an existing entity that is ready to move into this space, we have fundraising that is already started and being well received. While we obviously would love more time we're really excited and think we will be able to meet the deadline," explained Greg Wright.

The order is expected to come next week and then the clock starts ticking. Create has already raised one third of its 3-point-5 million dollar goal.