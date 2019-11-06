Ice rink coming to downtown Stevens Point this winter

Downtown Stevens Point is changing for the holidays. The city will bring an ice rink to its square this year.

Mayor Mike Wiza along with representatives from the Downtown Stevens Point Alliance came together on the decision to put an ice rink next to the city's Christmas tree.

The new rink will replace one of the city's rinks that is not used as frequently. It's a way to encourage more people to come downtown.

"It's another idea to get people downtown and using our downtown. So what sparked the idea was just going to other cities and seeing what they have," explained Kathy Johnson, Owner of the Sunset Point Winery and member of the Downtown Stevens Point Alliance.

Mayor Mike Wiza says it will help drive people downtown for the holiday season. "Driving down main street you'll see the big tree and skaters in front of it. Those skaters can take a break stop in to places downtown and do some shopping."

The addition of this rink won't cost taxpayers any additional money.

It should be up by late November.