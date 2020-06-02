Ice cream shops flourish in hot temperatures

Ice cream shops are seeing the benefit of extremely hot temperatures. Shops like Belts Soft Serve still have the communities' support despite the pandemic.

Belts has had to change a few of its policies due to COVID-19, but the community is still happy to have some ice cream.

“It’s very different with COVID-19," said Belts server Michael Raatz. "Our service is a little bit different, but we’ve been very grateful and very blessed to have a very busy day almost everyday, and with weather like this, it’s been keeping up pretty good.”

“The first thing is there are too many choices," said Belts customer Otto Schultz. "I don’t know. I just kind of whatever is on my mind, I’ll take.”

Belts is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. everyday.

