Ice conditions rapidly changing as spring arrives

Spring has officially arrived on the calendar, and with it, it's time to make sure you're safe before you go out on the ice.

"The biggest thing is to make sure people are checking ice depth."

There was only one person checking ice depth and fishing on the Rib Mountain recreation side of Lake Wausau Saturday. A largely mild winter has accelerated melting.

Eric Lang/Battalion Chief, SAFER: "The ice is less dense, so it'll have pockets in it, and then you might drill a hole in one spot and have four inches of ice and be good,” said Eric Lang, Battalion Chief of SAFER. “Then you go to the next spot, and you have that ice that isn't as dense, and you could have issues with that.

Meteorologist Jeremy Tabin shares just how much ice is still enough to safely go out.

"Basically if it's getting under two inches, that's time to stay on shore, not to venture on the ice,” says Tabin. “Four inches technically would be good if you're walking out there for ice thickness, but we're starting to even lose that."

And while fire departments like SAFER are well trained at ice rescues, anytime someone falls through, there's no way around the dangerous situation it creates for them.

"If we can get those people to self-rescue again that's the priority,” said Lang. “But if we have to get into the water, even if we are the rescuer, we are really creating two patients at that point potentially."

It can also lead to patient one falling into a delirious state where they resist their own rescuer.

"Hypothermia sets in after just a couple of minutes,” Lang explains. “Your ability to think clearly and focus on what's going on is diminished. So even though we're there trying to help you and we get there rapidly, a lot of times these people can be fighting us, and can actually pull us under as we're trying to save them."