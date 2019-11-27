Ice concerns Wednesday night after digging out during the day

A lot of people were able to take time to clear sidewalks and driveways of snow Wednesday, but the slushy, wet precipitation will cause slippery conditions if it is not completely cleared or at least salted.

Kenji Xiong shovels the driveway after Wednesday's snow with his family.

"It's some of the worst snow that we've had," Barry Wetterneck from Kronenwetter said. "It's real heavy and thick."

It took him and many other people who talked with NewsChannel 7 about two hours to get a basic driveway cleared. Wetterneck said he started with a snowblower and his wife followed with a shovel.

"The credit goes to my wife because she cleans up after me," he said.

The above-freezing temperatures and blacktop assisted in making their driveway free of snow.

Others recruited their kids, who did not seem to mind the work.

"Gets me outside and it's also fun," said Riverside Elementary student Kenji Xiong.

However, the wet conditions during the afternoon are a cause for concern going into the evening and overnight hours.

"So at that point, it's going to end up re-freezing and you're going to have patches like this (indicating to slick, packed snow) and instead of being able to move around and slush around a little bit, that's going to be solid ice," NewsChannel 7 Meteorologist Austin Kopnitsky explained. "So at that point, your next best bet is going to be salt by the time we reach tomorrow morning."

ACE Hardware had a continuous stream of people coming into the store Wednesday, with the shovel and snowblower sections seeing a lot of traffic.

"We have more shovels coming in this afternoon, of course the truck is running late because of the weather. We brought in three semis of salt earlier this year, so we're well stocked on sidewalk salt," said Kathy Phillips of ACE Hardware.

"Last year we had many people come in and say that they fell and they wished they had applied the salt earlier, so do it as soon as you can," she urged.