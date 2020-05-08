IRS: 2.3M Wisconsinites have received over $4 billion in stimulus payments

The U.S. Treasury Department has distributed more than $4 billion in stimulus payments to people in Wisconsin as the agency continues the process of distributing them.

Four weeks into the program, approximately 2.3 million payments have been made in Wisconsin, new numbers from the Internal Revenue Service show. The agency’s latest figures state over $200 billion has been sent out to approximately 130 million recipients.

"We are working hard to continue delivering these payments to Americans who need them," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. "The vast majority of payments have been delivered in record time, and millions more are on the way every week.

In all, more than 150 million people are eligible for the stimulus payments, including millions who do not typically file a tax return, the IRS explained. People who did not need to file in the last two years and who don’t receive federal benefits are urged to register by using the “Non-Filer” tool on the IRS website.

The people who were going to receive automatic payments include:



People who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019

People who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits (SSDI), Railroad Retirement benefits

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn't file a tax return in the last two years

The full breakdown on how many people in each state have received benefits and how much they received is available here.

