IHOP hosts free pancake day to benefit Marshfield Children's Hospital

IHOP restaurants across the county will be giving away a free short stack of pancakes in exchange for a donation to Marshfield Children's Hospital.

In addition to a free short stack of pancakes, guests who visit Tuesday, will have the chance to win free pancakes for life and other prizes. Guests can further support their local children's hospital during the campaign by purchasing a $5 icon at any IHOP restaurant now through February 25, which includes a $5 coupon good for a future visit at IHOP.

The fundraising goal this year for the IHOP National Pancake Day is $4 million. The event runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

IHOP has two central Wisconsin locations:

2008 North Mountain Road

WAUSAU, WI 54401-8106

(715) 298-9744

3025 Village Park Drive

PLOVER, WI 54467

(715) 254-0955