Homeless shelter owner shows how she caught 2 fugitives who escaped from WI prison

Police are calling an Illinois women a hero, after she helped turn in two inmates who escaped from a prison and took law enforcement on a massive manhunt across southern Wisconsin this week.

Carly Rice (Source: WIFR/WMTV)

That hero, Carly Rice, runs a non-profit in Rockford called 'Carly's Place.' It was there where she helped catch Thomas Deering and James Newman, who had arrived in the Illinois city after breaking out of the Columbia County Correctional Institution in Wisconsin with the help of an employee there on Thursday.

Rice says it all began when she went to the door Friday morning and found two hungry and shivering men outside Carly's Place, where she routinely gives out food to those in need.

However, this time, she quickly realized while they might be in need, the two men were the same who had broken out of a Wisconsin prison. Rice says they still had their prison uniforms on, and had blankets stuffed under their clothes.

"I knew who they were right away," Rice told NBC15 sister station WIFR Friday afternoon.

Rice says the men were at Carly's Place looking for a helping hand, as they had already been 24 hours on the run.

"They were really cold, so they asked me for sack lunches and jackets," she says. "[But] I was trembling, I still had my pajamas on."

Rice says after handing them those jackets, she asked a volunteer to stall the men, while she called the police.

"Then I came back out front, and we drank coffee and smoked cigarettes until the police arrived," Rice says.

In a press conference Friday, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea praised Rice's calm and quick thinking.

"It does take a lot of courage to recognize that somebody there could be dangerous, and step away to make a phone call and say 'they're here.' That's what we want every citizen to do," the chief told reporters.

For Rice, it's personal: "It's imprinted on me to watch out for suspected rapists."

Rice says her own mother was beaten, raped and murdered, and has been raped herself.

So when she'd heard about Deering's sexual assault convictions, she knew she's never forget his face, and that he needed to be off the streets.

"I have a very instinctual crisis mode, it just kicks in," she says.