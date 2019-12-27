“I can, so I will:” Woman shares story of giving kidney to complete stranger

Ordinary people are stepping up in big ways by donating kidneys out of the goodness of their hearts. Taryn Seymour, a mom and interior designer living in Spring Green, is just one example.

While no one in her family needed a kidney, Seymour said she felt a calling to give after listening to stories of the hardships of dialysis and reading books about transplants.

“Probably the biggest motivating factor was I can, so I will,” she said.

In February, she started the process with UW Health , filling out extensive paperwork and going through medical evaluations. After getting the green light in April, she had surgery in July.

“It was one of the best moments of my life,” she said.

Seymour participated Paired Kidney Exchange , which meant she was immediately paired with a recipient. However, the two will remain anonymous to one another.

UW Health Transplant Coordinator Karen Miller said Seymour’s donation created a domino effect.

“She started a chain of transplants through the National Kidney Registry. Within that chain, three people were transplanted,” Miller said.

She said what makes a chain possible is, when one person gives, it allows someone who is not a match to a loved one give to someone else.

“There are so many donors who want to donate, go through the process, who are approved, and they can’t give to their loved ones,” Miller said.

She said 28 people like Seymour donated kidneys to help others in 2019 at UW Health, which is double from last year.

“With our 28 non-directed donors in 2019, we are leading National Kidney Registry with the number, the amount of non-directed donors among 85 transplant centers across the United States,” she said.

Miller said those 28 people helped to save about 100 lives total. She said only about eight percent of thousands of applicants actually go on to donate. Those interested go though both physical and mental evaluations, some never finish the process.

“They are absolutely amazing people. They want nothing back, they just do this out of the goodness of their heart for whatever reason,” Miller said.

After surgery, Seymour said she wrote a letter to the person who received her kidney. In it she wrote a bit about herself, her life and why she chose to give.

“Take good care of yourself, and give that kidney a gentle little pat for me,” she wrote.

UW Health coordinators passed on the letter, and the two will remain strangers. Seymour said she wrote it hoping it would help her and the person who received her kidney heal.

“If I had another kidney, I would do this again,” she said.

