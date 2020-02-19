I-39/90 construction begins this spring at Beltline interchange

With winter coming to an end, construction season will be beginning again in South Central Wisconsin.

One of the major projects in the Madison area is the I-39/90 Expansion Project which will begin at the US12/18 interchange.

According to WisDOT officials, the construction will begin this spring. The northbound Interstate alignment will shift to I-39/90 southbound to provide a right exit lane for the westbound Beltline, which would eliminate the current left lane exit.

The Beltline interchange portion of the project is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2021. There will also be three southbound and northbound I-39/90 lanes constructed in the area.

According to WisDOT officials, there will be an estimated 36,000 vehicles that will use the Beltline interchange daily by 2040.

The first public hearing was held in Dec. 2018 to outline the interchange construction.

Another hearing will be held on March 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Town of Pleasant Springs Town Hall.

The Interstate Expansion Project is complete between Edgerton and Madison after it was expanded to three lanes to better handle traffic levels.

The central segment from Janesville to Edgerton as well as the South Segment from the Illinois state line to Janesville will also be under construction soon. Those segments are also expected to be completed in Fall 2021.

An open house for the central segment will be on Feb. 24 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express –Conference Center in Janesville.

An open house for the South Segment will be on March 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Home2 Suites by Hilton in Beloit.

More information on the I-39/90 Expansion Project can be found here.