Husband charged with murder 6 years after wife's disappearance

A man arrested in the death of his missing wife is scheduled to appear in Brown County Court Wednesday.

James Prokopovitz, 73, was arrested May 8-- six years after the disappearance of his wife, Victoria Prokopovitz.

Victoria disappeared from the Prokopovitz home on Kunesh Road in Pittsfield on April 25, 2013. She left behind her cell phone, purse and identification. James Prokopovitz reported her missing the next day.

Victoria's body has never been found. During a bond hearing, a judge said the evidence prosecutors have against James was serious enough to set a $2 million cash bond.

Prosecutors are expected to file charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Perjury Wednesday.

Mr. Prokopovitz's girlfriend, Kathryn Friday, was arrested on charges of Perjury and Obstructing an Officer. A judge set her bond at $25,000.

Prosecutors believe James Prokopovitz committed a number of felonies and had a motive for his wife's disappearance. They say he benefited monetarily and in other ways.

Prosecutors claim at one point Mr. Prokopovitz revealed to investigators he killed his wife but then took back what he said.

Prosecutors also claim Prokopovitz and his girlfriend conspired together to try to mislead investigators.

Prosecutors revealed in court that they held a John Doe hearing with James Prokopovitz and Kathryn Friday, and both suspects admitted that they had lied. Under Wisconsin law, perjury is defined as when someone under oath makes a false statement which the person does not believe to be true.

"When he was arrested and taken, he then gave a statement down at the police department to the two primary investigators and now, after that, he then states that he and Kathy were in a conspiracy to keep their stories straight and lie and had discussed and spoken about it even on the way to the courthouse that morning about how they were going to lie about information relative to the proceeding," prosecutor Wendy Lemkuil said.