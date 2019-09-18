Man fatally shoots brother while squirrel hunting in Dodge County

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating a death in Dodge County following a hunting-related incident.

According to the DNR, three hunters were hunting squirrels near Mud Lake Road in Reeseville Tuesday morning. A DNR spokeswoman said according to a preliminary investigation report, a 61-year-old man saw movement and fatally shot his 65-year-old brother.

“The way we handle any kind of incident where there's a fatality, is we always want to treat it as if it is the worst possible incident, and we can always back it off later,” says Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt.

“Any time we have a death investigation - and that's what it is - we're going to treat it as it could potentially be a homicide. I’m not saying that's what it is, because it very well may not be. We're going to treat it that way and make sure we do the investigation right and hope that it turns out to be accidental,” Schmidt said.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office assisted the investigation. Mud Lake Road was closed to traffic during the investigation.