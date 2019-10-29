Hunters urged to donate deer hearts to Antigo raptor facility

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) -- An Antigo-based raptor rehabilitation facility is asking hunters to donate deer hearts. The hearts will be given to eagles, hawks, owls, falcons and vultures.
The Raptor Education Group, Inc. or REGI as they’re commonly known, will also accept the lean muscle meat. Fatty bits are not accepted because the birds cannot metabolize them.
REGI asks hunters to use of non-lead bullets (copper or steel bullets) for the safety of wildlife and birds regarding lead poisoning. You can either drop the hearts off at REGI, N2160 W Rollwood Road in Antigo, in a bin outside of their clinic, or drop the hearts off at the following locations:
ANTIGO: Arrowood's Wildside
ANTIGO: Ken's Hwy 45 Meat Market
STEVENS POINT: Rusty's Backwater Saloon
STEVENS POINT: Renee's Red Rooster Bar and Grill
CUSTER: People's Meat Market
WAUSAU: Wild Birds Unlimited
STILES: Kay's Pets
LAND O' LAKES: The Tackle Box
GILLETT: Northwoods Veterinary Clinic, LLC
WISCONSIN DELLS: Fisher's Bar
EAGLE RIVER: Prime Choice Meat Market
NEKOOSA: Terry's BP
The hearts should be in plastic bags.