Hunters urged to donate deer hearts to Antigo raptor facility

An Antigo-based raptor rehabilitation facility is asking hunters to donate deer hearts. The hearts will be given to eagles, hawks, owls, falcons and vultures.

The Raptor Education Group, Inc. or REGI as they’re commonly known, will also accept the lean muscle meat. Fatty bits are not accepted because the birds cannot metabolize them.

REGI asks hunters to use of non-lead bullets (copper or steel bullets) for the safety of wildlife and birds regarding lead poisoning. You can either drop the hearts off at REGI, N2160 W Rollwood Road in Antigo, in a bin outside of their clinic, or drop the hearts off at the following locations:

ANTIGO: Arrowood's Wildside

ANTIGO: Ken's Hwy 45 Meat Market

STEVENS POINT: Rusty's Backwater Saloon

STEVENS POINT: Renee's Red Rooster Bar and Grill

CUSTER: People's Meat Market

WAUSAU: Wild Birds Unlimited

STILES: Kay's Pets

LAND O' LAKES: The Tackle Box

GILLETT: Northwoods Veterinary Clinic, LLC

WISCONSIN DELLS: Fisher's Bar

EAGLE RIVER: Prime Choice Meat Market

NEKOOSA: Terry's BP

The hearts should be in plastic bags.