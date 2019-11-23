Hunters gather to share stories of first day

It's a tradition that thousands of Wisconsinites look forward to every year.

Saturday's sunrise marked the opening of gun deer season in the state.

"When you think of Wisconsin, it is a very Wisconsin thing," said Justin Cisewski, who stopped at Z Place 2 Be Bar after a morning of hunting.

Off a quiet country road tucked near the woods-- Z Place 2 Be is a buzz with hunters in Mosinee on the opening day of gun deer season.

"Staying open longer, being open earlier, doing the breakfast menu which we don't normally do," said Zena Dhols, owner of Z Place to Be. She says it’s one of the busiest weeks of the year, with hunters coming inside to enjoy a meal or watch the Badgers and Packers.

This bar has catered to hunters for more than a hundred hunting seasons, and exchanging stories is usually part of the excitement.

"I meet up with my friends and talk about what we saw on opening morning, which wasn't much this year," said Cisewski.

Out of all of the hunters stopping here for lunch Saturday, only one hunter had shot a single buck before lunchtime, a sign that it may be a slow start to the hunting season.

"A lot of people got deer in bow season so that could factor into the fact that not a lot are around for rifle, or they're spooked already," said Cisewski, explaining that hunters have already been out since September for bow season.

Even five years ago, bars like Z's would have more people registering their bucks. But things have changed since the DNR stopped in-person registration.

When they had to bring it in the register it, it was a lot busier, it brought more people in," said Dhols.

But the tradition of pausing to spend time here, brimming with hope about the afternoon's hunt, remains strong.

"I'll hopefully see the big one and shoot him. I've seen a couple nice ones around, but I haven't had the opportunity. Hopefully rifle season gives me the opportunity," said Cisewski.

"It's only the beginning. It'll be a long week when it's over with," said Dhols.

The gun deer season lasts until December 1.