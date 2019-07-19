Hundreds walk to raise money for cancer research at Wausau Relay for Life

Cancer survivors and their loved ones will take to the 400 Block Friday night to honor those who have battled with cancer at the 2019 Relay for Life.

The new location will have live music and a better confined course, making it easier for walkers to get from one side to another without too much hassle.

When participants aren’t walking, they are welcome to enjoy games, raffles and food trucks on site. One of the most powerful activities comes around 9 p.m. during the luminaries ceremony, where those who have lost their battle with cancer are represented with individual lighted bags around the track.

Alissandra Aderholdt said that there are even a few special events for participating survivors as well.

"From 5-7 p.m. there will be a survivor dinner happening in the back of the 400 Block. It's catered by Texas Roadhouse. It's free for survivors and the opportunity for them to gather kind of mingle, share their stories with each other and just kind of celebrate the fact that they are still here today and the battle that they went through,” Aderholdt explained.

Relay for Life started in 1985 in Washington state. Now, events take place in 27 countries. The long night of walking is a symbolic activity where participants take turns walking throughout the event showing the non-stop effort cancer fighters face.

"So at the event to day you'll see a lot of community building. We have a lot of teams participating, we have 23 teams in the event today that are currently registered along with a lot of other people who are not registered. So they will be just kind of joining together and really just sharing what the event is about and coming to gather all for all for fighting cancer,” Aderholdt said.

The Relay starts at 6 p.m. starting with the survivors lap. All are welcome to register at the 400 Block beforehand.

WSAW is a proud sponsor of the Relay for Life Hope on the 400 Block.