Semper Fi: One Marine's battle, and the stories of those who rallied around him

Five brothers, one mission.

The Towle brothers went from living in Rhinelander to scattered across the world in three different branches of military service: Marines, Navy and Coast Guard. David, Chris, John, Michael and Joe have given a combined 30 years of their lives to their country, and some of that can be attributed to their upbringing.

“We have taught our children to serve,” Dale Towle tells us. “And for them, it’s a matter of serving--serving their country.”

But the story we’re sharing now begins only a month ago on May 3rd. 21-year-old Joe, stationed in Okinawa, Japan, was on leave visiting his veteran brother David in Cincinnati. He’d mentioned severe back pain, and his brother urged him to visit the doctor.

“Something just didn’t look right,” David said.

On May 3rd, Joe walked out of the doctor’s visit diagnosed with stage 4 cancer--Joe has asked us not to share the details of the prognosis. But what we do know, is that doctors were staying positive.

“They felt good about his prognosis,” David said. “They said we should be able to treat this. It will last several months; it will be a long journey. But we should be able to treat it.”

The family was in shock, but the doctors were confident--until two weeks later, when Joe’s lungs started shutting down. A cat scan shared with NewsChannel 7 showed cancer covering almost all of his lungs.

“It became a very urgent, critical situation,” David said.

Doctors told the family they needed to come--quickly. And within 24 hours, they were there. His active service brothers, stationed in North Carolina, Virginia and Alabama, dropped everything to make the trip to Ohio.

While family members from all across the country were making the trek, Joe was being transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) at TriHealth Bethesda North Hospital. He was on a ventilator with 100% oxygen, unable to breathe on his own. Doctors said he needed to be transferred immediately to Cleveland Clinic, where he could receive care specific for his condition.

“I think sometimes in hard situations,” David noted, “You get to see the best come out in people.”

For the Towle family, “the best” became what they would later describe as “surreal”. It starts with the transport from Cincinnati to Cleveland: they needed $14,000 to pay the private third-party transport company before the hospitals could initiate the transfer.

“A private donor stepped up within five minutes, making that payment,” David told us. It was a Rhinelander businessman.

Of that donation, Joe would later tell us--he owes him his life.

Meanwhile, the 3rd Battalion 25th Marine Regiment stationed in Cleveland’s suburbs sprang into action.

Their top leadership came out and talked to the family, David said. “We’re gonna help with anything you need.”

And that wasn’t just a sentiment. The battalion set up lodging, a Semper Fi fund, helped coordinate logistics, and connected the family to other organizations that could help.

“They even went as far as to reassign one of our sons, who’s in the Marines, to be there with Joseph for the next month,” Rhonda says.

One of those organizations--was the Cleveland Indians.

One of the brothers got a call from a manager with the professional baseball team, asking if the family wanted to be sent to a game that week to help get their mind off the hospital.

“They sent everybody to a game--I think it was about 24 people,” David said, noting they even offered the family multiple games.

It wasn’t just the local Marines helping out. Joe’s staff sergeant Robert Votta and his best friend Lance Corporal Mykel Akin flew all the way from Japan--arriving just two days after doctors had sent the alert out to the family, and bringing a flag signed by Joe’s battalion.

But by that time, Joe was in a medically-induced coma. So they went to the hospital in full dress uniform to be at his side--saying they would stay until he woke up.

“Just to see that loyalty. They showed up in their dress uniforms, stood by him. And they were gonna stay until he woke up,” David said.

“You may hear the words ‘Semper Fi’ from a Marine on a constant basis, but what you may not know is exactly how seriously they take those words,” Joe’s sister Esther wrote about the incident. “They truly embody the code of ‘Honor, Courage, and Commitment’.”

For a mother who has now watched two of her sons be deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq--the outpouring of support is overwhelming.

“I’ve always joked, ‘Me and the military don’t get along,’” Joe’s mother Rhonda said with a laugh. “But, I’m starting to change that now… It’s been very overwhelming to see how they have stepped up. Not only to take care of Joseph and what’s best for him and his needs, but even us as a family.”

Neither was it just the private donor from Rhinelander, the Marines, or Joe’s family. People were rallying across the country on his behalf as his family posted updates to social media.

“From neighbors to coworkers, employers, military, random people we don’t even know,” David said. Among the stories of loved ones showing their support, Joe’s girlfriend also flew from Japan to be at his side.

But the story doesn’t end with Joe in the ICU.

“[The doctors] were talking about him being in this unconscious state for weeks, and maybe months,” David recalled.

But that Saturday, after just five days in a coma, Joe’s eyes opened. And the two Marines who came from Japan to be with him?

“They did stay--until he woke up,” David told us.

“I can’t put into words how much...how surreal, what that means,” Joe says now.

And just a few days later, Joe was well enough to interview with us--completely off oxygen, eating normally, and flashing a two-fingered “V” sign at a cell phone camera.

“One of the doctors said, ‘Well really, we didn’t do anything. Joe--he did it all,” his father Dale said. “I thank the Lord. He’s faithful--he hears prayer. I want to give glory to God.”

David tells us the doctors have high hopes that Joe will be cured in a few months. And while the road to recovery is still long and the chemotherapy will take its toll, Joe--and his brothers--are ready to beat it.

“It’s just another fight. Get up--and get through it,” David said. “It’s really been hell for him, and he’s been positive the entire time.”

“Joe’s a fighter--and we knew he was,” Chris--the second brother under the David, the oldest--says. John, next in line, never had a doubt. “I know he’s gonna beat this.”

Michael, the brother temporarily reassigned to Cleveland to help Joe, is still witnessing his recovery. “To see the strength he’s had, it’s been really incredible.”

Joe, along with his brothers, embodies the military spirit--not to mention the comradery of a shared occupation.

“Attitude has a lot to do with it,” he says. “Don’t accept defeat or failure.”

Today, Joe is continuing to recover rapidly, and the family is full of gratitude for the many people who contributed to and supported Joe through the last two weeks--including those whose stories aren’t told here, like the medical staff of both hospitals, other family members who have made sacrifices on Joe’s behalf, and more.

“That people would do that for my family--people who don’t even know me, never met me, never even heard of me before,” Joe said. “I just want to thank you to everyone who has given me support.”

Editor’s note: This story has a personal connection: this story's reporter has a brother who serves in the Navy, and these five men are his wife's brothers.