More than 100 Hispanic families receive a week's groceries, information about COVID-19

More than 120 families in the Hispanic community of Marathon County will have food to put on the table Saturday night.

Volunteers give out food to the Hispanic community in Rib Mountain (WSAW Photo).

That’s thanks to volunteers who packed cars with bags of groceries for those in need at El Mercadito Mexican Grocery in Rib Mountain.

The donation was open to anyone, but put together with the Hispanic community in mind. Made possible by the Marathon County Hunger Coalition with donations from local churches, it's helping a community that's particularly vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The express need to be met was to get them some food. This is America, we cannot go hungry. And these are people that, for whatever their status, are working in the fields, putting the food for America on the table, and we cannot forget people," said Tony Gonzalez, director of AEG Interpreters Hispanic Outreach.

Cars lined up for bags filled with potatoes, rice, beans fruit and other necessities meant to get families through the week.

"With COVID, it's really exposed a lot of disparities, and it makes things worse. In terms of people that maybe are not as resource-rich, are having a harder time," said Corrie Norrbom, a health policy fellow with the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service, who was there to help hand out groceries.

Because many Hispanic people work in the service industry and some lack access to healthcare, many are in need.

“We have less access to medical attention and to hospitals and to treatment than anybody else does. That is the reason why it’s more prevalent, not because we’re weak or anything,” said Gonzalez, referencing statistics saying black and Hispanic communities are hit harder by the virus.

They’re also in need of information about prevention measures. Included in each package was health information about COVID-19 in Spanish and a survey asking what they need most right now and where they get information on the virus.

They'll distribute 120 more packages in Abbotsford Sunday.

WIPPS, Hispanic groceries, United Way and health systems in Marathon County all contributed information and resources.