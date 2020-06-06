Hundreds march to Wausau City Hall in protest over George Floyd's death

In one of the largest organized protests in Wausau in recent memory, hundreds marched from the 400 Block through downtown Wausau to city hall on Saturday. Official estimates are not yet available, but reporters and officials on the scene estimate more than one thousand turned out to honor George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movements calling for justice--and change.

Organized by several local organizations including Men and Women for Change and People for the Power of Love, the march started at the 400 Block in Wausau before marching down Scott Street, across the bridge, and back through downtown to city hall. Multiple speakers addressed the crowd there, followed by 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence as people knelt or lay on the ground, remembering the length of time a Minneapolis police officer had kept his knee on George Floyd's neck before his death on May 25.

Wausau law enforcement were on scene, including four police chaplains. Wausau police chief Ben Bliven told NewsChannel 7 that law enforcement experienced no issues at the event; officers were seen handing out water during the event. Streets downtown were closed from roughly 9:30am to 1pm to accommodate the protest, and have since been reopened. The march comes as protests continue around the country in the wake of Floyd's death.

This article will be updated with interviews and remarks from attendees and speakers.