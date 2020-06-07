Hundreds march for equality in Stevens Point

A COVID-19 outbreak in Portage County didn't stop protesters from having their message heard.

The Black Lives Matter protest Saturday in Stevens Point was originally canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but organizers say they had a change of heart, that the message was too important, so they went forward. They drew Xs on the sidewalk to help everyone remain socially distanced, also making masks mandatory.

Several hundreds of people lined up along Centerpoint Drive in Stevens Point holding their signs as cars drove by. Organizers say it was important to have this protest.

"I shouldn’t have to fear leaving my house I shouldn’t have to have a police officer stop me because I’m black. This matters because all lives matter, but black lives matter right now. We're being persecuted, we're being shot, we're being murdered for no reason. It matters because this matters to someone, and that someone might be me. If a protest starts the conversation I’m willing to start it," said Reggie Eaton, who helped organize the event.

The tone changed heading up Water Street, with many chanting and making their voices heard before marching to the downtown square.

"We don't want our voices to be silence. We want everyone to feel like they're welcome in their communities and we want everyone to feel like they have a voice," said Jessica Harlan, another organizer.

