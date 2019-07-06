Hundreds celebrate Fourth of July weekend at Riverfront Rendezvous

If you’re from Stevens Point or nearby and wanted to spice up your appetite for the Fourth of July weekend, hopefully, you made it to the annual Riverfront Rendezvous at Pioneer Park.

The three-day festival started on Thursday, July 4th, and ended on Saturday, July 6th. Every year the event is free to the public and is considered very family friendly.

“All day long we have kid activities, and this year for the first time, we have a lumberjack show. We, of course, have music entertainment going on three different stages,” explained Dan Kremer, Director of Parks Recreation, and Forestry for the City of Stevens Point.

Hundreds of people come to the event excited to order food from the vendors that are stationed along Crosby Avenue. Even the Mayor of Stevens Point says it’s the highlight of the festival for him and his family.

“My favorite part is the food tents,” added Mayor Mike Wiza. “I set a goal for myself every year to try something new from each tent over the course of the three days.”

Thanks to sponsors and community partners, the fireworks display on Saturday night were one of the largest in the history of the music festival.

“We were able to invest more money and resources into the fireworks show to have the best this year,” Wiza included.

Organizers tell NewsChannel 7 the rainy weather did not prevent people from getting outdoors and enjoying the event.