Hundreds attend the first 2019 Jazz on the River concert

On Sunday the Wausau River District kicked off the third year of Jazz on the River held at the Kickbusch Plaza. More than 200 people from throughout Marathon County grabbed their blankets, chairs and of course, their cheese and wine to enjoy the return of the evening concerts.

Located right behind the Marathon County Public Library, the Jazz on the River concert will take place every Sunday, starting at 5:00 p.m. and ending at 7:00 p.m. If it rains, the concerts will be moved to the WhiteWater Music Hall located on 130 1st Street.

“It’s a great time to come down and try out some new Jazz music,” stated Executive Director of the Wausau River District, Blake Opal-Wahoske. “Sometimes it may be an unfamiliar musician who is new and emerging or it may be some Latin Jazz and something traditional.”

Free parking is available throughout the downtown area to accommodate attendees. Here is the line-up of local and regional musicians that will take the stage this summer!

2019 LINE-UP

July 7th - Faith Hatch Quartet

July 14th - Central Wisconsin Jazz Ensemble

July 21st - Erin Krebs Quintet

July 28th - Sara Rifleman Jazz Trio

August 4th - Twin Tenors (Tom Washatka, John Greiner, and Friends)

August 11th - Denise Sauter

August 18th - Meade Street Collective

August 25th - Tim Buchholz Octet

