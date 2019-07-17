Hummus sold nationwide recalled due to possible listeria contamination

A voluntary recall of certain hummus products produced by Pita Pal Foods LP of Houston made between May 30 and June 25 has been issued.

The products were distributed nationwide and to the United Arab Emirates.

The recall is due to the possibility of listeria contamination after the pathogenic bacteria was found at a manufacturing facility.

No illnesses have been reported to date for these products. The company is issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 832-803-9295 or email them directly.

See full list of affected products here.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All Rights Reserved.