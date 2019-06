The Langlade County Humane Society in Antigo is looking for volunteers to walk dogs and cuddle cats and kittens.

The shelter has 14 dogs and 95 cats and kittens.

Those hoping to volunteer can fill out an application. All ages welcome. If you're under 18, you do need parental consent and an adult with you.

The humane society is located at 2204 Clermont St. in Antigo.