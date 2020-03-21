Humane Society works to keep animals, humans safe during COVID-19

With the state asking people to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus, the Humane Society of Marathon County is taking steps to ensure the safety of its employees and volunteers while still caring for the animals.

"We're lucky that we're still having adoptions take place, still receiving donations. Just a little quieter than usual and we're trying to limit traffic into the shelter," said Lisa Leitermann, the executive director.

The Humane Society of Marathon County is now locked to the public, and since some volunteers are seniors trying to stay healthy, hourly requirements for each month of volunteering have been lifted.

"Everyone just has to be mindful of their circle, and what they’re doing, and how what they’re doing is going to impact other people. The animals need us, we're still going to have to be here, so we can kind of fill in those spaces if we are going to be short on volunteers"

They’re taking advantage of technology to allow people to visit animals during this time.

"We're just trying to find fun opportunities, fun ways to keep the community engaged, so even if you can't come in and hang out with the animals, you can hang out with us on Facebook, we're trying to do some Facebook live videos,” she said.

Still, if you’re with pets in person, the World Health Organization has said there’s no evidence that pets can spread the virus.

"There hasn't been any link that you can get it from your dog or anything like that," she said.

Those staying home still have a way to support the shelter, like buying a cat scratcher.

We have some products that we’re going to be selling curbside," she said.

For anyone wanting to adopt right now, they ask for serious inquiries only. An application must be completed online before visiting a potential pet in person.

"We just want to do our due diligence to make sure you're as invested in it as we are, because there's a big chance for a risk for people right now, so we just want to take whatever extra steps we can to make sure everyone’s safe," she said.