Humane Society praises Waupaca Fire and Police for quick response

The Humane Society of Waupaca County is praising the Waupaca Fire Department for their quick response to a call to smoke in the building Wednesday.

The Humane Society posted photos and the story to its Facebook page.

On Wednesday, the staff noticed smoke in the building and called the Waupaca Fire Department.

All the dogs were moved to safety. The cat side was not impacted.

Firefighters discovered a worn belt in a furnace and ventilated the building.

"Huge thank you to the Waupaca PD and Fire Dept. They were here to help in a heartbeat and We can't thank them enough," reads the Facebook post. "Fireman Casey paused long enough to let us snap this photo....(Sorry gals, he's married!) :-))"

The staff are very appreciative of the effort.

"They were SO awesome," said Humane Society Operations Manager Monica Gardner. "Even though it turned out to be a little thing, they gave us great peace of mind and assurance that that the animals, staff and building were all safe!"

The Waupaca Fire Department says that's Lt. Casey Martinez in the photo posted to Facebook. Lt. Steve Fenske tells Action 2 News he thought the dog should be named "Smokey."

The furnace is back up and running and everything is back to normal at the Humane Society.